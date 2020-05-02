HGTV’s ‘House Hunters: LOL’ Has Comedians Targeting Those Couples We Love To Hate

One of the great guilty pleasures for viewers of HGTV’s popular and long-running House Hunters series are the couples whose wish lists are polar opposites.

She, a squirrel trainer, wants something downtown, where she can presumably booze it up during the day even with three kids. He, a hat blocker, wants something less than the two-hour commute her choice would create. He likes modern. She wants something with local flavor. All of that with the type of large kitchen and bathrooms usually seen in Texas while they shop in Paris with a modest budget.

HGTV has felt your pain, and heard your screams at the TV screen. So the network is ready to poke fun at itself with a new show, House Hunters: LOL. The elevator pitch is simple: gather comedians to watch an episode via video conference and offer catty remarks on the choices being made and avoided.

“House Hunters is a play-along phenomenon that has long inspired drinking games, snarky social media commentary and spoofs on late-night television,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “While we’re #HomeTogether, House Hunters: LOL will amp up the fun by combining our favorite comedians with one of America’s favorite shows.”

The show will have six half-hour episodes airing in June, exact dates and participating comedians TBD. Hilarity will likely ensue, as “Everything on House Hunters is fair game — from the house tours and budgets to the wish lists for paint colors, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances,” claims the network.

In the words of many a person at the reveal, “OMG.”