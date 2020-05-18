‘Hello Ninja’ Animated Preschool Series Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is bringing back its hit animated preschool series Hello Ninja for a 10-episode third season. The renewal comes less than a month after the April 24 launch of season two. Netflix is targeting a fall release for season 3.

Based on the book from N.D. Wilson (100 Cupboards, Boys of Blur), Hello Ninja chronicles the magical, problem-solving adventures of BFF’s Wesley, Georgie and their cat Pretzel, through an imaginary world where each episode they save the day by transforming into ninjas.

The show stars Lukas Engel (PAW Patrol) as Wesley, Zoey Siewert (Nina’s World) as Georgie, and Sam Vincent (Ed, Edd n Eddy) as beloved sidekick, Pretzel. All three are set to reprise their roles in season three.

L-R: N.D. Wilson, Aaron Rench

“Hello Ninja began in such a personal way for me—as just one father making up ninja stories for his daughter,” said Wilson. “It’s incredibly gratifying to have those characters on Netflix, reaching millions of other kids and families around the world with the same joy and adventure that we had when it all began. I’m thrilled that we get to continue our partnership with Netflix and go on even more ninja adventures in a third season!”

Hello Ninja is produced by Wilson and Aaron Rench’s Gorilla Poet Productions, along with Atomic Cartoons. Wilson, Rench, Grace Ledding, Mark Palmer, Jennifer Twiner McCarron and Matthew Berkowitz serve as executive producers.

“It’s been a fantastic experience collaborating with the teams at Netflix and Atomic Cartoons,” said Rench. “They’re tremendously talented and a joy to work with. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our journey with them.”

Wilson and Rench are represented by Ledding’s Agile Entertainment, and Doug Stone at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.