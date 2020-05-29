HBO Max Scores ‘Young Sheldon’ Streaming Rights

HBO Max has snapped up the rights to Young Sheldon in the latest big streaming deal.

The nascent digital platform, which launched this week, struck a deal with sister company Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for all three seasons to The Big Bang Theory spin-off.

This brings all of the BBT universe under one streaming roof after HBO Max closed a major deal last year to pick up all 279 episodes of the original CBS sitcom.

The service didn’t reveal when the show, which stars Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper, would air and wouldn’t disclose financial details of the deal. However, it is likely to be much less than it paid for its parent show, a deal thought to be north of $600M.

Single camera comedy Young Sheldon, which returns to CBS on Thursday nights in the fall, is the number one comedy on network television with total viewers. It follows the youngster growing up in East Texas. Sheldon, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, must deal with the world, while his normal family must deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd 9-year-old brother. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, who sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth.

It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, with Annie Potts, and Jim Parsons as the voice of Sheldon. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created the show and serve as executive producers with Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you actually need is HBO Max,” said Lorre and Molaro. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”