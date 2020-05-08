HBO Max Delivers Animated Comedy ‘Santa Inc.’ Starring Sarah Silverman & Seth Rogen

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are teaming up to voice a Christmas-themed adult animated comedy series for HBO Max.

The pair, who starred together on Sarah Polley’s Take This Waltz, will lead Santa Inc. from Lionsgate and Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures.

The eight-episode half-hour series will be written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield, an exec producer on Hulu’s Shrill who was co-EP on Parks and Recreation.

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first female Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

The series is part of Point Grey Pictures’ deal with Lionsgate, which Rogen and his partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver signed last year to develop and produce multiplatform content.

It is the latest animated series for HBO Max, which also has ordered British monarchy spoof The Prince from Gary Janetti, a reboot of The Boondocks and Close Enough from Regular Show creator J.G Quintel.

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Anomalisa’s Rosa Tran will serve as executive producers on the series.

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP Original Comedy and Animation.

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” added Lionsgate Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Silverman is represented by UTA, Thruline and Ziffren. Rogen is represented by UTA, Principal Talent and Felker Toczek. Rushfield is represented by UTA and Ziffren.