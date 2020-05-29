HBO Max Speeds Up Release Schedule For Anna Kendrick’s ‘Love Life’

HBO Max is accelerating the release of the remaining episodes of Anna Kendrick’s Love Life romantic comedy anthology series, from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment.

Episodes 4, 5 and 6 will be available next Thursday, June 4 on the WarnerMedia streaming service. The final episodes will be added on Thursday, June 11. The streamer had planned to release one new episode a week following its May 27 premiere with the first three episodes. The decision to speed up the release follows strong audience response to the streamer’s first scripted original series, according to HBO Max.

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life. It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on day one.”

The move runs counter to the message in recent months from HBO Max content chief Kevin Reilly that the service would favor an episode-at-a-time release pattern. Last October, during an investor day on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, he said the streaming service would largely emulate HBO’s buzz-building pattern. “We like creating cultural impact and nurturing great value from our IP,” he said. “Our creators also see the value in rolling out shows gradually and letting them breathe.”

Disney+ and Apple TV+, two recent arrivals to the streaming game, are both generally putting out one episode at a time, though that is in large part an effort to keep dry powder given their limited slate of original shows. Even Netflix, which created the binge pattern nearly a decade ago, has gone more gradually with some of its unscripted shows.

From creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type) and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked).

Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside her recent collaborator Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great). Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard (Transparent, Ramy). Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.