HBO Max & Quibi To Keynote For Cannes Marché’s Online Meet The Streamers

HBO Max and Quibi will give keynotes as part of the Cannes Marché’s online version of Meet The Streamers.

The second edition of the industry strand will be part of the Marché du Film Online, which will run from June 22 to 26. Meet The Streamers will also include VOD-focused panels and conversations.

The HBO keynote, from Sandra Dewey, President of Productions and Business Operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment, will mark the first international presentation for HBO Max following its planned launch on May 27. The session will cover the challenges and opportunities of launching in such an unprecedented time, navigating the evolving streaming landscape and cultivating and nurturing underrepresented talent.

Also among sessions for the streaming market strand will be:

· A conversation between Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of ad-supported VoD platform Tubi and Richard Cooper, Research Director at Ampere Analysis, on the evolution of streaming platforms and what will come next to complete with, and complement, the incumbent subscription services.

· A panel focusing on innovative independent streaming platforms across the world regrouping Jaume Ripoll, Filmin’s Co-Founder and Editorial Director, Richard Lorber, President and CEO of Kino Marquee and Kino Lorber, and Olle Agebro, Head of Acquisitions for Draken Film.

· A fireside chat on the new and exciting ways to approach global distribution through “traditional” and new streams between emerging talents Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne and Kyle Greenberg, respectively Presidents of Montreal-based h264 and Brooklyn-based Circle Collective.

Jérôme Paillard, Executive Director of the Marché du Film said: “The previous edition’s takeaways showed us the need to connect various parts of the industry, tied together by constantly emerging streaming models across the studios and the independent world, through new meeting and keynote events. Today more than ever before, we need to offer film industry professionals platforms to connect, bond and learn from one another. This is what we will offer with Meet the Streamers”.

“I am honored to be a part of the first-ever Marché du Film Online, a film market that exemplifies excellence in creativity and filmmaking,” added Sandra Dewey, President of Productions and Business Operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment. “I am looking forward to discussing my insight into launching HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s brand new streaming service of which I am both tremendously proud and so excited to share, during this unique time. Our industry is facing never before experienced challenges, but also the tremendous opportunity that springs from the well of change.”