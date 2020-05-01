HBO Max Pacts With Hulu, Racking Up Another Distribution Deal Before Launch

WarnerMedia has set its latest distribution deal for HBO Max, setting a deal with Hulu for the forthcoming streaming service to be available to subscribers to Hulu’s live TV bundle.

The deal follows a series of agreements with Charter Communications, YouTube TV, Google and Apple ahead of the May 27 launch of HBO Max.

The vast majority of existing HBO on Hulu subscribers will get free access to the streaming service, which will retail for $15 a month. New and existing Hulu subscribers will be able to subscribe to HBO Max directly through Hulu for that $15 monthly rate.

The deal also shows that the streaming race has made strange bedfellows. Disney, a direct competitor with WarnerMedia in many businesses, including streaming, took full control of Hulu in 2019. WarnerMedia sold its 10% stake in Hulu to Disney at that point. Over prior years, since early in Hulu’s 13-year run, units of WarnerMedia had supplied programming to Hulu and its networks are distributed via Hulu’s live bundle.

Hulu with Live TV had 3.4 million subscribers as of February, according to Disney. The company will release updated numbers as part of its quarterly earnings report next week.

WarnerMedia has said it is targeting 75 million to 90 million subscribers globally by 2025. It already has direct access to AT&T platforms, including DirecTV, which will give it a substantial base at launch.