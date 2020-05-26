HBO Max Searches For Love With International Versions Of ‘The Bachelor’

HBO Max is to air a slew of international adaptations of The Bachelor and its spin-off for the first time in the U.S. as the digital platform unveils which seasons of the dating franchise will debut at launch.

The WarnerMedia-backed service, which launches May 27, will launch with over 20 seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.

This includes seasons 20 through 23 of The Bachelor featuring Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and Colton Underwood, seasons 11 through 14 of The Bachelorette featuring Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Becca Kufrin, three seasons of Bachelor Pad and seasons 4 through 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

It will also air international remakes from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

For The Bachelor, it will air seasons 1 and 2 from the UK, season 2 and season 5 of The Bachelor Australia, season 3 in Canada and the first season of The Bachelor New Zealand.

The first season of the Canadian version of The Bachelorette and the third season of The Bachelorette Australia will air alongside the first season of the Australian remake of Bachelor in Paradise.

This comes as the franchise has been hit hard by the coronavirus production shutdown. The Bachelorette was days away from starting production with a Clare Crawley-fronted season and The Bachelor: Summer Games was cancelled, in part due to the postponement of the Olympics.