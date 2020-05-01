Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

HBO Max Buys Romantic Comedy ‘Beth & Sam’ From Emily Wilson, Betsy Thomas, Jim Parsons & Jamie Tarses

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

TCA Cancels Summer Press Tour, Exploring "Virtual Alternatives" With Networks

Read the full story

HBO Max Buys Romantic Comedy ‘Beth & Sam’ From Emily Wilson, Betsy Thomas, Jim Parsons & Jamie Tarses

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

HBO Max, WarnerMedia, earnings, investment
HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Beth & Sam, a half-hour single-camera comedy from Emily Wilson (The Conners), My Boys creator Betsy Thomas, Jamie Tarses’ FanFare Productions, Jim Parsons and That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where That’s Wonderful is under an overall deal.

Co-written by Wilson and Thomas, Beth & Sam is a romantic comedy about a relationship between two women who have every reason “not” to be together — including that one of them is supposedly straight and married.

Jamie Tarses Jim Parsons
Jamie Tarses, Jim Parsons Shutterstock

Wilson and Thomas executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. Tarses executive produces for FanFare along with Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful. Eric Norsoph co-executive produces for That’s Wonderful. FanFare and That’s Wonderful co-produce in associate with Warner Bros. TV.

Wilson is a co-executive producer on The Conners. She previously served as co-executive producer on The Kids Are Alright and co-producer on Cougartown. She’s repped by Odenkirk Provissiero and attorney Gregg Gellman.

Thomas created the romantic comedy series My Boys, which aired for four seasons on TBS and was executive produced by Tarses via FanFare. She most recently directed multiple episodes of Fox’s Outmatched. Her other recent directing credits include Mom, The Unicorn, Superstore and Mad About You. She’s repped by Karl Austen.

Former Big Bang Theory star Parsons and That’s Wonderful also has LGBTQ+ docuseries Equal set at HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Additionally, the company is behind the upcoming Fox comedy series Call Me Kat, headlined by Parsons’ Big Bang co-star Mayim Bialik.

FanFare’s upcoming series include The Wilds on Amazon and The Mysterious Benedict Society on Hulu.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad