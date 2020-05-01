HBO Max Buys Romantic Comedy ‘Beth & Sam’ From Emily Wilson, Betsy Thomas, Jim Parsons & Jamie Tarses

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Beth & Sam, a half-hour single-camera comedy from Emily Wilson (The Conners), My Boys creator Betsy Thomas, Jamie Tarses’ FanFare Productions, Jim Parsons and That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where That’s Wonderful is under an overall deal.

Co-written by Wilson and Thomas, Beth & Sam is a romantic comedy about a relationship between two women who have every reason “not” to be together — including that one of them is supposedly straight and married.

Jamie Tarses, Jim Parsons Shutterstock

Wilson and Thomas executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. Tarses executive produces for FanFare along with Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful. Eric Norsoph co-executive produces for That’s Wonderful. FanFare and That’s Wonderful co-produce in associate with Warner Bros. TV.

Wilson is a co-executive producer on The Conners. She previously served as co-executive producer on The Kids Are Alright and co-producer on Cougartown. She’s repped by Odenkirk Provissiero and attorney Gregg Gellman.

Thomas created the romantic comedy series My Boys, which aired for four seasons on TBS and was executive produced by Tarses via FanFare. She most recently directed multiple episodes of Fox’s Outmatched. Her other recent directing credits include Mom, The Unicorn, Superstore and Mad About You. She’s repped by Karl Austen.

Former Big Bang Theory star Parsons and That’s Wonderful also has LGBTQ+ docuseries Equal set at HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Additionally, the company is behind the upcoming Fox comedy series Call Me Kat, headlined by Parsons’ Big Bang co-star Mayim Bialik.

FanFare’s upcoming series include The Wilds on Amazon and The Mysterious Benedict Society on Hulu.