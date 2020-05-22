HBO Cancels Emmy Party, Shifts Funds From Bash & FYC Events To L.A. COVID-19 Relief

HBO’s post-Emmy party has been an industry staple for decades, and still the hottest ticket in town on Primetime Emmy Awards night.

Amid a global pandemic, the premium network is canceling this year’s reception, held traditionally at The Plaza at L.A.’s Pacific Design Center. HBO said Friday that it is redirecting funds set aside for its Emmy Awards party and FYC events to make a $1 million donation to The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Nellie Andreeva

While the TV Academy has made changes to the Emmy Awards calendar and canceled its FYC events, the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony remains set for September 20. The HBO Emmy party, which last year was rebranded into WarnerMedia & HBO Post-Awards Reception to also incorporate sister networks TNT and TBS, has always been a lavish affair with elaborate set pieces that represent a different theme each year. (On left and below are images from the 2017 bash.)

“On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events,” HBO president Casey Bloys said. “I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love.”

The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund is providing essential support to emergent, critical needs identified with the city as it responds to the pandemic, including support for families and small businesses, relief for healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, victims of domestic violence, and services for the city’s homeless population.