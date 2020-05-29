Harvey Weinstein & Disney Hit With Underage Rape Lawsuit; Four Jane Does Allege Assaults By Convicted Producer

Harvey Weinstein may be behind bars for rape, but charges against the disgraced producer continue to emerge with four women today filing a sexual abuse lawsuit in New York that includes an underage assault.

Also naming the once Miramax-owning Walt Disney Company and Bob Weinstein as defendants, the jury trial seeking suit in New York State Supreme Court claims that the Pulp Fiction producer raped his “approximately seventeen years old” accuser in 1994 in NYC. After the attack, the sometimes brutally frank filing says that Weinstein took the aspiring actress’ ID and said if Jane Doe II, as she is called in the suit, uttered a word of what happened “not only make sure she never got to act in any films, but also have his associates track her down and physically harm her and her family.”

Asking for unspecified damages as well as an “injunction and order permanently restraining Defendants from engaging in such unlawful conduct,” the suit also details how Weinstein held Jane Doe I in his hotel room at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival. The 68-page document additionally outlines how he allegedly raped Jane Doe III in a New York hotel in 2008 and assaulted Jane Doe IV in 2013 at the Venice Film Festival.

Once considered beyond the statute of limitations, alleged sex crimes such as the ones the much accused Weinstein is accused of today can now be brought before the courts in part due to the Empire State’s passage of the Child Victims Act in August 2019. That law provides for once underage victims to still be able to take their alleged abusers to court no matter how much time has passed since the attack itself.

Representatives for Harvey Weinstein did not respond to comment on the lawsuit tonight when contacted by Deadline. Disney, which bought Miramax in 1993 and sold the company several years later, did make sure to put as much space between themselves and the brothers are corporately possible.

“The Weinsteins operated and managed their business with virtual autonomy,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline tonight. “There is absolutely no legal basis for claims against the company and we will defend against them vigorously.”

As they have been in past legal actions, the House of Mouse and Weinstein’s brother and former business partner have been called to task here for purportedly turning a blind eye or actively covering up for the award and prestige generating producer. Weinstein “had his behavior ratified or concealed by higher-ups, managers and principals,” the filing on behalf of the four anonymous women by NYC’s Merson Law firm states.

After a trial that lasted almost two months, on February 24, the one-time mogul was found guilty by a New York jury of two sex crime felony charges Allegedly suffering from a litany of health issues that saw him in an out of Bellevue Hospital, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on March 11.

Already facing a COVID-19 paused extradition to LA on a series of rape and sex-crime charges, such as an April 10th added sexual battery by restraint charge, Weinstein is presently out of isolation and serving his time at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Accused by Ashley Judd in a now temporarily halted case, failing to get a sex-trafficking class action tossed out, and the subject of a more recent lawsuit from a woman who says he abused her when she was 16 in 2002, Weinstein is also facing allegations from close to 100 other women who say he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed them. Over the past year, several of those individuals are refusing to participate in a potential $25 million over-arching settlement that is part of an overall $45 million deal on the table.

Using terms like “insulting” to describe the proposed settlement on March 9, several Weinstein accusers have publicly called on New York Attorney General Letitia James to reject that proposed multimillion-dollar settlement with Weinstein and his former company – a deal that would see millions more for lawyers and former members of the Weinstein Company board with no admission of guilt on the part of Weinstein himself.