Harry Connick Jr. Hosts CBS All-Star Grammy Salute To Unsung Heroes

CBS and the Recording Academy will stage a two-hour special honoring essential workers and hosted by Harry Connick Jr.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute To The Unsung Heroes will air on Sunday, June 21 from 8 PM to 10 PM on CBS.

CBS

The show will see Harry Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia, take a road trip in an RV from Connecticut to New Orleans to thank and celebrate essential workers, while hearing their stories of public service. The Connicks will salute the contributions with the help of messages from Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, who will deliver surprise messages to America’s unsung heroes.

Additionally, the special will feature performances by Connick, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing is produced by Renato Basile and Ann Marie Wilkins. Executive producers are Harry Connick, Jr. and Ken Ehrlich. Leon Knoles is the director. The show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures in partnership with the Recording Academy.