‘Hard Candy’ Writer-Producer Brian Nelson Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed executive producer-writer-creator Brian Nelson. He was formerly with CAA.

Nelson recently served as executive producer on Stephen King’s 11.22.63 at Hulu, on Syfy’s Nightflyers based on the novella by George R.R. Martin, DaVinci’s Demons at Starz, and as co-executive producer on Altered Carbon at Netflix. On the film side, his first feature Hard Candy, starring Ellen Page, remains a cult classic. He went on to write 30 Days of Night for David Slade with Sam Raimi producing, and Devil for M. Night Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures. Nelson continues to be repped by Management 360.

APA is one of a few full-service agencies in the industry currently able to represent writers during the ongoing WGA standoff. Earlier this year, the agency signed the WGA’s franchise agreement after merging its television and motion picture divisions under the banner of APA Scripted Literary to offer clients a forward-thinking approach to representation. Over the past month APA has signed a number of high profile showrunners including David Greenwalt, Matthew Arnold, Matt Wheeler, Tim Hobert, Lara Olsen and Hannah Shakespeare.