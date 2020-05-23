Hana Kimura Dies: Star Of Netflix’s Reality Show ‘Terrace House’ And Wrestler Was 22

Hana Kimura, a Japanese pro wrestler and star of Netflix’s Terrace House, has died at age 22. Her death was confirmed by Stardom Wrestling, a promoter of women’s wrestling in Japan. No cause of death was given.

Terrace House is a Japanese reality television series, now in its fifth year. It follows three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo. The show recently resumed airing episodes after production was shut down by the global pandemic.

The last post on Kimura’s Instagram account depicted her and a cat, with the caption “goodbye.” She also tweeted an alarming message earlier on Friday. “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”