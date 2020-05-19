Halle Berry Joins Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Sci-Fi At Lionsgate

Halle Berry has signed on as the female lead for Moonfall, the Roland Emmerich-helmed sci-fi epic, which was acquired by Lionsgate late last year. The pic follows a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation.

Berry is joining Josh Gad, who was previously announced as part of the cast. The Oscar-winning actress will play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen co-write the screenplay which Emmerich is producing under his Centropolis Entertainment banner with Kloser producing through his company, Street Entertainment. Executive producers are Dennis Wang, James Wang, J.P. Pettinato, Marco Shepherd, Ute Emmerich, Carsten Lorenz, and Stuart Ford.

Production is slated to begin this fall in Montreal.