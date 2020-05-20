‘Baskets’ Actor Hagen Mills Dies By Suicide After Shooting Girlfriend

Hagen Mills, an actor who appeared in episodes of Baskets and Swedish Dicks, died by suicide at his home in Mayfield, Kentucky, after shooting and wounding the mother of his young daughter.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers responding to a call Tuesday evening were met outside a residence by 34-year-old Erica Price, who had gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Price told officers that Mills, 29, had shot her and then himself and was inside the home. The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Price was transported to a hospital, where she was later in stable condition.

Mayfield police said Price’s mother and her young daughter with Mills had been held inside the home by Mills until Price returned. “When Price entered the residence, she was shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself,” police said. “Price’s mother and daughter were not physically injured during the incident.”

Mills played the character of “Lucky” in a 2016 episode of FX’s Baskets and “Young” in a 2016 episode of Pop’s Swedish Dicks. He has a role in the upcoming indie horror pic Star Light, and plays Buck Barrow in the 2013 film Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.