Gunpowder & Sky Expands Exec Team With Anne Loder And Jason Goldberg; Vikram Gandhi, Geoffrey James Clark And Donny Tourette Ink Deals

Gunpowder & Sky is seeing some major growth. They are expanding their unscripted game with their newly announced Anne Loder the VP of Unscripted Development. Jason Goldberg has also been named as Director of Scripted Development. The company have also inked three major deals. Prophets Films, founded by Vikram Gandhi, and Geoffrey James Clark, formerly president of Futurism Studios, have each signed production deals. Meanwhile, Donny Tourette, former BBC and Sky Vision executive has signed a development deal for Unscripted and Music programming.

“So far, our business has been able to push forward during uncertain times, and as our slate has grown exponentially since we launched a few years ago, now is the perfect time to add some more restless creatives to the team who will keep pushing us to innovate and elevate our game,” said Van Toffler, Gunpowder & Sky CEO. “We are also stoked to have production deals with these proven hitmakers and can’t wait to see what fan favorite they’ll create next.”

Before joining the Gunpowder & Sky team, Loder was the Senior Director of Development at Funny or Die where she oversaw the growth of the unscripted slate. She also served as Director of Development for Fusion where she worked on shows like Shade: Queens of NYC, Car vs. America and Fatherless. Prior to that, she served as an IFC executive working on shows such as Portlandia, Comedy Bang! Bang! and Maron.

Goldberg worked at MTV Studios where he served as Senior Manager of Scripted Development. He was previously the Development & Production Coordinator of Scripted Series for VH1. He started his career at HBO and Lee Daniels Entertainment.

Founded by Vikram Gandhi, Prophets Films focuses on premium documentary and unscripted content. Gandhi’s credits include Kumare, the Netflix Originals movie Barry, Grass is Greener and Trigger Warning. He is also a correspondent on VICE.

Geoffrey James Clark previously served as the President of Futurism Studios, a division of Futurism Media, which sold in 2019. Clark’s credits include The 2nd, I Am Human, Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, as well as the short film that he wrote and directed, SophiaWorld. He has also created, developed and produced series including Glimpse for Facebook Watch in partnership with Dust, Trip Testers for Travel Channel, Million Dollar Closets for HGTV and Provocateur for YouTube Premium.

Tourette started his career at BBC where he worked on The Weakest Link before moving on to Sky where he set up the first in-house development unit for Sky Vision. He has worked on pilots commissioned by Sky One, VH1 America and stars in and is executive producing a feature documentary based on his band, Towers of London set to release on BBC next year.