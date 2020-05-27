‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Finale Breaks Ratings Records In Delayed Viewing

The season 16 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy drew 16.5 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, marking the show’s most-watched telecast since its September season premiere (9/26/19).

The April 9 season finale surged by +9.2 million Total Viewers and by +318% with Adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day. Notching a 5.98 rating among Adults 18-49, Grey’s Anatomy more than quadrupled its initial rating after 35 days of multiplatform viewing (+318%), according to data provided by Nielsen.

In its 16th season, Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s No. 1 program this season in Total Viewers (15.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (5.92 rating) with 35 days of delayed viewing across all platforms.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 16th season was cut short by production halts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last produced episode, #1621, titled “Put on a Happy Face,” served as the Season 16 finale on April 9. The episode was written by Mark Driscoll and Tameson Duffy and directed by Deborah Pratt.



Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama on television, has been renewed for Season 17. It has not been decided yet whether the four unproduced episodes from Season 16 will be tacked onto the show’s order for next season or if they will open Season 17 next fall.