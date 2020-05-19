‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff In The Works From OWN & Lionsgate; Season 5 Premiere Date Set

As OWN’s Greenleaf approaches its fifth and final season, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate have put in development a spinoff of the critically praised hit megachurch drama, from creator and executive producer Craig Wright. The network revealed the spinoff news with a teaser spot. You can watch below.

Wright and Winfrey envisioned from the inception of the series that the story would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spinoff. Those plans accelerated when fans expressed their support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.

Additionally, the network announced Greenleaf’s final season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 9 PM.



Greenleaf’s season 4 topped cable as the No. 1 original scripted series for African American women and total viewers, and was the No. 4 original scripted series on cable for all women 25-54, leading OWN to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable network among African American women, households and total viewers.

Greenleaf takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. In its final season, the Greenleaf family will be trying to save their Memphis megachurch from being taken over by Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. But secrets past and present threaten to tear the family apart even as they try to unite.

The series stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans.

Greenleaf won the 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and Whitfield was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the second year in a row.

Greenleaf is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner.