L.A.’s Greek Theatre Cancels 2020 Season Over Coronavirus

Folks who were clinging to hope of seeing a concert at the Greek Theatre this summer are succumbing to reality. The beloved outdoor amphitheater in Los Angeles has pulled the plug on its 2020 season as the coronavirus pandemic plays out.

It’s the first time in the Greek’s 90-year history that it has scrapped a season.

L.A. Greek Theatre Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles, we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,” said AP Diaz, executive officer and chief of staff of L.A.’s Department of Recreation and Parks, which owns the celebrated facility.

Among the big-name acts scheduled to hit the Greek this year were Alicia Keys, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, David Gray, Jon Bonamassa, Primus, Deftones, Norah Jones, Adam Ant, Madness and the Netflix Is a Joke stand-up show.

Some events have been canceled outright, while others are postponed or rescheduled. See a list of all affected shows below.

In announcing the shutdown, the venue’s management said Tuesday night: “We will be taking time to refresh and reset, working with all our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events. Please continue to monitor our website for event status updates.”

Postponed

Netflix is a Joke Fest Presents: Stand Out, 5/1

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 5/28

Jhené Aiko, 6/1

Jhené Aiko, 6/3

LP, 6/10

Primus, 7/18

David Gray, 7/31

Deftones, 8/2

Lauv, 8/29

Lauv, 8/30

Goo Goo Dolls, 9/5

Alicia Keys, 9/8

Alicia Keys, 9/9

Rescheduled

Dead Can Dance, 5/9 is now on 5/9/21

Adam Ant, 5/16 is now on 5/22/21

Madness, 5/24 is now on 5/30/21

Light Up the Blues, 5/30 is now on 4/10/21

Barenaked Ladies, 6/12 is now on 6/11/21

Brit Floyd, 6/21 is now on 6/19/21

Joe Bonamassa, 8/1 is now on 8/1/21

Lost ’80s Live, 9/4 is now on 9/3/21

The Airborne Toxic Event, 10/9 is now on 4/2/21

Maren Morris, 10/17 is now on 7/24/21

Canceled

Kesha, 5/5

Local Natives & Foals, 5/20

Norah Jones, 5/22

AWOLNATION, 6/19

Above & Beyond, 6/25

Above & Beyond, 6/26

Above & Beyond 6 /27

Melanie Martinez, 7/17

Gladys Knight, 7/26

Funk N the Greek, 8/8

Smokey Robinson, 8/16

AJR, 8/18

NF, 8/19