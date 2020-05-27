Gravitas, Kamikaze Dogfight Ink Multi-Picture Output Deal; IFP Going Virtual For IFP Week; Utopia Re-Releasing ‘Rad’ – Film Briefs

Gravitas Ventures has set multi-picture output deal with Kamikaze Dogfight to release up to two horror/thriller genre titles per month in an effort to bolster its film slate. Kamikaze Dogfight, led by Andrew van den Houten and Han Soto, was spawned on the heels of van den Houten and Soto’s recently produced revenge thriller, Don’t Look Back, the feature directorial debut from genre veteran Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination creator-writer). “Horror fans are the most loyal and supportive out there,” said van den Houten. “Giving new and established filmmakers a platform to elevate their film’s release with the strongest key art, trailers and positioning is most important to us. Whether a film is a theatrical or digital release, through our trusted partnership with Gravitas, our curation will be able to reach over a hundred million viewers at any given time.” Added Soto, “It’s exciting to be partnering with Gravitas and we couldn’t have manifested a better match that aligns with Kamikaze Dogfight’s core values and visions. When entering the world with a finished film, be it a seasoned or first-time filmmaker, the feelings that are harnessed with the unknown can be terrifying. It’s our job to mitigate that feeling while finding a good home for their films.” The deal was negotiated between Nolan Gallagher and Brendan Gallagher of Gravitas with van Ddn Houten and Soto. Gravitas’s Nick Royak will manage the Kamikaze Dogfight relationship.

***

Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) has shifted its 2020 edition of IFP Week to take place virtually, scheduled to run from September 20 to September 25. Like many origination during the current COVID-19 pandemic time, IFP is utilizing digital platforms to adapt and facilitate IFP’s Project Forum, conferences, panels and workshops, as well as community experiences for creators, industry members and audiences. In addition to the Project Forum, which supports both emerging and established artists by providing creative and business opportunities to storytellers, the fest will serve as an international co-production market for narrative fiction and non-fiction features and series in the U.S. IFP Week will also virtually present a multi-day conference of panels and workshops open to the public on a range of topics impacting the film and episodic industries as well as screenings, Q&As, and community-focused experiences. The Week will launch the inaugural audio hub, to address the rapid growth of audio storytelling, which will include a project forum connecting creators with industry professionals and a platform where independently produced podcasts or audio content can be pitched in one-on-one meetings with industry executives and presented before an audience of buyers.

***

Utopia Distribution will be re-releasing the 1986 BMX cult classic Rad on DVD and on-demand this summer. Originally scheduled to have a 4K Restoration World Premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, the pic will be available across all TVOD and on demand platforms on July 24 with a special edition premiere on new digital streaming platform Altavod on July 10. The plot follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small town kid determined to win an infamous BMX race set on a nearly impossible course known as Helltrack. Lori Laughlin, Talia Shire, Bart Conner, Jack Weston and Ray Walston co-star. Hal Needham directed the original, which was written by Sam Bernard and Geoffrey Edwards and produced by Robert L. Levy. Additional release plans for Rad in 2021 are forthcoming.