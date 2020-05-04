Gravitas Nabs ‘Looks That Kill’ Comedy Starring ’13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn & ‘The Affair’ Actress Julia Goldani Telles

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Looks That Kill, a dark comedy from American High and writer/director Kellen Moore. Set for an on-demand release June 19, the film stars Brandon Flynn, best known from the Netflix teen drama, 13 Reasons Why, Julia Goldani Telles from Showtime’s The Affair, Ki Hong Lee (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar).

The plot tracks Max Richards (Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex, a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery… without accidentally killing someone.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Glen Trotiner, and Austin Sepulveda produced the pic with Ryan Bennett and Michael Glassman serving as executive producers.

Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group.