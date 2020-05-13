Gravitas Lands ‘aTypical Wednesday’ Dark Comedy From ‘The Orville’ Star J Lee

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has nabbed the worldwide distribution rights to aTypical Wednesday, dark comedy written, directing, and starring J Lee (The Orville). The film, which also stars Seth Green, Michael Ealy, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Michael Mosley, Kelen Coleman, Bresha Webb, and Cooper Friedman, is set to be released digitally June 30.

Loosely based on Lee’s own experiences from his time first discovering therapy, the pic follows Gabe (Lee), a seemingly put-together young man who visits his therapist Dr. Jones (Michael Ealy) every Wednesday to try to unpack his deep-rooted family issues, his estrangement from his perfect match Millie (Raver-Lampman), and how to deal with his erratic ex (Webb.) But when he befriends a 9-year-old kid, Alec (Friedman) who also sees a psychologist in the same building, Alec convinces Gabe that his mom forgot him at the office and the two go on a winding misadventure that will help Gabe find his truth and help Alec find his worth, all while examining our own pre-conceived notions about race, mental health, and life.

Lee produced the Run The Point Inc film alongside Stephen Love and Jacquin Deleon. Exec producers are Lee, Badal Shah, Vaughn Moore, Charles A. Demirjian, and Jacquin Deleon.

The rights deal was handled by Brendan Gallagher from Gravitas and David Jelenko at Lichter Grossman Adler & Feldman on Lee’s behalf.