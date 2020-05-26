‘Grant’: History Miniseries’ Memorial Day Premiere Draws 3 Million Total Viewers

History’s Grant miniseries has made a bit of history itself. The Memorial Day premiere of the six-hour miniseries, which airs over three consecutive nights, drew 3 million total viewers for its first installment, marking the network’s best non-fiction miniseries launch in Total Viewers in six years, and the No. 2 miniseries launch of the year in all of cable behind ESPN’s The Last Dance, according to Nielsen Media Research. Grant also delivered in key demos, drawing 581,000 in Adults 25-54, and 439,000 in Adults 18-49.

Grant, praised by Deadline’s Dominic Patten in The Show To Watch This Week, chronicles the life of one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history – Ulysses S. Grant. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ron Chernow and produced by RadicalMedia and Lionsgate Television, Grant is executive produced by Appian Way’s Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson. Phillip Watson serves as co-executive producer. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Ron Chernow, Brian Volk-Weiss and Knute Walker also serve as executive producers. Malcolm Venville serves as director.

Grant is the second premium presidential miniseries from History after Washington, which became the No. 1 miniseries on all of cable in nearly three years after its February 2020 premiere with 2.6 million Total Viewers.

The second installment of Grant airs tonight at 9/8c on History.