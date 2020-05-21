Gracie Glassmeyer Sets 2 Comedies – Yael Grobglas-Led ‘Here She Lies’ At HBO Max & ‘Little Mermaid’ Follow-Up ‘Washed Up’ At Peacock; Jennie Snyder Urman Set As EP

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Gracie Glassmeyer has set two high-profile comedies in development under her overall deal with CBS Television Studios, both with Jennie Snyder Urman’s Sutton Street Productions, which also is based at CBS Studios. They are Here She Lies, a single-camera dark comedy starring and executive produced by Yael Grobglas for HBO Max; and single-camera comedy Washed Up, a Little Mermaid follow-up series, at Peacock.

Here She Lies reunites Jane the Virgin star Grobglas, series creator/executive producer Urman and former writer Glassmeyer It is a dark comedy about a pathological liar (Grobglas) with a tragic past who’s struggling to free herself from the web of lies she can’t stop weaving while slowly falling in love with someone who’s equally damaged.

CBS TV Studios

In Washed Up, it’s Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid – but fifteen years after giving up her tail to marry a prince at age 17, our princess is now miserable, unmotivated and in a loveless marriage. In other words, just a basic bitch human. But when her father suddenly dies, she suspects foul play and embarks on an epic adventure to save not only her underwater kingdom but all of humankind!

Jennie Snyder Urman MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Glassmeyer is writing and executive producing both projects. Sutton Street’s, Urman and Joanna Klein also executive produce. CBS TV Studios is the studio for both.

Glassmeyer has been under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios since August, having previously written on the studios’ comedies Happy Together and 9JKL. Her credits also include Merry Happy Whatever, No Tomorrow, and Impastor.

Sutton Street was behind CBS’ multi-camera comedy Broke, starring Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil, which aired for one season Since its launch, Sutton Street has sold multiple projects across broadcast, cable and streaming including CBS, The CW, Netflix, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Quibi, Peacock and Lifetime.

Grobglas is known for her role as Petra Solano on the CW’s Jane The Virgin. Her other credits include Supergirl, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Reign.