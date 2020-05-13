Gracie Awards: Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler And Niecy Nash Among Honorees

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has unveiled the 100 winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards. Honorees include Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Niecy Nash, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, Angela Yee, Norah O’Donnell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Soledad O’Brien, and many other talented women in television, radio and digital media.

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets.

A complete list and video featuring the honorees can be seen below.

TV NATIONAL HONOREES

60 Minutes: The Chibok Girls (60 Minutes)

CBS News

News Magazine

Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)

SHOWTIME

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

Alex Duda (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

NBCUniversal

Showrunner – Talk Show

Am I Next? Trans and Targeted

ABC NEWS Nightline

Hard News Feature

Angela Kang (The Walking Dead)

AMC

Showrunner- Scripted

Better Things

FX Networks

Comedy

BookTube

YouTube Originals

Non-Fiction Entertainment

Caroline Waterlow (Qualified)

ESPN Films

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction

Catherine Reitman (Workin’ Moms)

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC/Netflix)

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

Catherine Reitman (Workin’ Moms)

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC/Netflix)

Director – Comedy

Clarissa Ward (CNN International)

CNN International

Reporter/Correspondent

Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)

AMC

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

BBC AMERICA

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Francesca Gregorini (Killing Eve)

BBC AMERICA

Director – Scripted

Gender Discrimination in the FBI

NBC News Investigative Unit

Interview Feature

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC Studios

Drama- Grand Award

Izzie Pick Ibarra (THE MASKED SINGER)

FOX Broadcasting Company

Showrunner – Unscripted

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

FX Networks

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Mission Unstoppable

Produced by Litton Entertainment

Family Series

MSNBC 2019 Democratic Debate (Atlanta)

MSNBC

Special or Variety – Breakthrough

Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)

SHOWTIME

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll)

Universal Television

Producer- Entertainment

Nawal al-Maghafi (BBC Arabic)

BBC News

Investigative Feature

Niecy Nash (2019 BLACK GIRLS ROCK!)

BET Networks

On-Air Talent – Entertainment

Nightline

ABC NEWS

News Program

Pati Jinich (Pati’s Mexican Table)

Mexican Table LLC

On-Air Talent – Lifestyle

Patsy & Loretta

Lifetime

Made for Television Movie

Rising Stars: The Story of Muslim Girls Basketball

CBS Sports Network

Sports Feature

Sarah Fitzpatrick

NBC News Investigative Unit

Producer- News

Sedika Mojadidi (Doc World: Facing the Dragon)

WORLD Channel

Director – Unscripted

Sharyn Alfonsi (60 Minutes)

CBS News

On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine

Soledad O’Brien (American Injustice: A BET TOWN HALL)

BET Networks

On-Air Talent – News Special

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Universal Television

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

Superstore

Universal Television

Ensemble Cast

Surviving R. Kelly Producing Team (Surviving R. Kelly)

Lifetime

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction – Grand Award

Tamron Hall (TAMRON HALL)

Walt Disney Television

Talk Show – Entertainment

Teacher Surprise (TODAY)

TODAY/NBC News

Soft News Feature

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly (CBS News)

CBS News

Special or Variety

The Loudest Voice

SHOWTIME

Limited Series

This Changes Everything

STARZ

Documentary

Tracy Oliver (First Wives Club)

BET Networks

Writer

Women’s Wellness Disrupt-HERS with Maria Shriver (The 3rd Hour of TODAY)

NBC News

News Feature Series

RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES

Breaking the taboo around pelvic floor health (White Coat, Black Art)

CBC Radio

Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

CBC News: The World at Six – Kurd Crisis Inside Syria

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Emily Hanford (At a Loss for Words)

American Public Media

Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Into the Thaw (The World)

PRX

Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Latino USA (A Child Lost in Translation)

Futuro Media Group

Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Periods! Why These 8th-Graders Aren’t Afraid To Talk About Them (Morning Edition)

NPR

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Sarah McCammon (“With Abortion Restrictions On The Rise, Some Women Induce Their Own.”)

NPR (National Public Radio)

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

The Unpaid Cost of Elder Care

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Investigative Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Bevelations

SiriusXM

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Carla Ferrell (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)

Premiere Networks

Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Elaina Smith (Nights with Elaina (formerly NASH Nights Live))

Westwood One

Host/Personality [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Donovan Show)

Westwood One

Weekend Host / Personality [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Liana Huth (I’m Listening)

Entercom Communications Corp

Producer – Entertainment – Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Michelle Collins (The Michelle Collins Show)

SiriusXM

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Michelle Franzen (The NICU Cuddler)

ABC NEWS

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Michelle Parisi (The Weekend Top 30 & Remix Top 30)

Premiere Networks

Producer – Entertainment Music [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Norah O’Donnell (CBS News on the Hour with Norah O’Donnell)

CBS News Radio

Outstanding News anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Sophie Kamaruddin (Bloomberg Radio)

Bloomberg LP

Crisis Coverage [Radio – National Syndicated Commercial]

Trisha Yearwood CMA Country Christmas

ABC NEWS

Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]



INTERACTIVE MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES

Angela Yee (Angela Yee’s Lip Service)

Angela Yee Inc.

Podcast – Entertainment

Bad Batch

Wondery

Podcast – Investigative News

Becky Quick (Squawk Pod)

CNBC Business News

Podcast Host – News

Children as passports, the phenomenon behind the humanitarian crisis on the border

Univision Noticias Digital

Website – News

Evil Eye

Audible, Inc.

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio – Drama

Extreme violence is driving Salvadoran girls to kill themselves

Univision News Digital & TIME

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Hard News

Ginger Zee, Inside Frozen ll

ABC NEWS

Podcast Host – Entertainment

Hanna Rosin (NPR’s Invisibilia®)

National Public Radio

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble

How to Sell Drugs (Legally)

Quartz

Original Online Programming – News

Kaila Strickland (The Comfy Closet)

The Comfy Closet

Blog

Kristyn Martin (Through Her Eyes & Baby Brain)

Yahoo News/Verizon Media Group

Online Producer

Kung Fu Nuns (Great Big Story)

Great Big Story

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Lifestyle

Lucy Biggers (One Small Step)

NowThis

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress

Out Of The Woods

ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio Sports

Paralyzed Marathon (Great Big Story)

Great Big Story

Original Online Programming –Documentary

Save Our Moms

MTV

Website – Information/Entertainment



Shine (Great Big Story)

Great Big Story

Original Online Programming – Video Series

The Cut On Tuesdays

Gimlet/Spotify/The Cut

Podcast – Lifestyle

The Pay Check

Bloomberg

Podcast – Educational Business

The Sterling Affairs

ESPN Films

Podcast – Investigative



TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES

Ali Meyer (Baseline Breast Cancer)

KFOR-TV

Soft News Feature- Grand Award

Capital Gazette Survivors

WUSA9

Documentary

Colleen Marshall (NBC4 Columbus)

NBC4, WCMH-TV

Hard News Feature

Erin Fehlau (New Hampshire Chronicle – “Earning Their Wings: NH’s Women Aviators”)

WMUR-TV

News Magazine

Heather Fay Dawson (Women’s Work)

Connecticut Public

Director

Lesli Foster

WUSA9

On-Air Talent

Marcie Golgoski (Mothers Milk Bank of Florida)

WESH TV

Soft News Feature

Military Housing

WUSA9

Investigative Feature

Sarah Gahagan Lydick

WUSA9

Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live

Stephanie Jarvis, Mary Fecteau (IDEAS)

ideastream

Sports Feature

WUSA9 News at 11

WUSA9

News Program

TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES

Alicia Cherem and Heather Kim (ViewFinder: Daily Crisis Farm)

University of Maryland, College Park

Documentary

Bryanna Crouch (KUJH News)

University of Kansas

Producer

Cameron Doney (CNS-TV (Capital News Service))

University of Maryland, College Park

Soft News Feature

Cierra Ysasaga (Newsline)

Brigham Young University

Director

Danielle Hallows (Newsline)

Brigham Young University

On-Air Talent

Isabela Erekson (Newsline)

Brigham Young University

Hard News Feature

RADIO LOCAL HONOREES

Amy Eddings (Morning Edition)

ideastream

Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Beautiful Mess (CBC Radio Saskatchewan)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

El Paso Coverage

The Texas Newsroom

Crisis Coverage [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

In Memoir, Mother And Trans Son ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ Of Relationship (Where We Live)

Connecticut Public Radio

Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Inflection Point with Lauren Schiller

KALW 91.7FM, San Francisco and PRX

Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Jenny Brundin (Teens Under Stress)

Colorado Public Radio

News Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Lauren Terrazas (‘Miss Emma’ Saved Her Brewery And Left A Legacy For All Of San Antonio)

Texas Public Radio

Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Linda Paul (Want To Combat Climate Change? Get Out and Plant A Tree)

WBEZ/ Chicago Public Media

Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Parenting Mental Health

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Reporter/Correspondent [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Yasmeen Khan (WNYC News)

New York Public Radio

Series [Radio Non – Commercial Local]

“I’m Listening”: Erasing the Shame and Blame Over Mental Health In Depth

KCBS Radio (Entercom)

Public Affairs [Radio – Local]

A Healing Delivery (Daily News)

KCBS Radio (Entercom)

Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]

Angela Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)

iheartmedia (WWPR)

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Brigitte Quinn (Morning Drive Anchor)

Entercom Radio – 1010 WINS

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Local]

Carla Rea (The Mike and Carla Morning Show)

Beasley Media Group

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small/Medium [Radio – Local]

Chris Rollins (Chris Rollins)

Townsquare Media/94.5 PST

Host – Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Cooper Lawrence (WOR Tonight)

iHeartMedia (WOR NY)

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Nonmorning [Radio – Local]

Deborah Honeycutt (Jim, Deb & Kevin)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]

Exceptional Women: “Rise Up”

Entercom Boston

Interview Feature [Radio – Local]

Garcia – Torres Fundraiser

KTMY-FM (United States of America)

Public Service Announcement [Radio – Local]

Heather Hunter (Mornings on the Mall)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Producer – News Talk [Radio – Local]

Jenn Hobby (Jenn & Friends Star 94.1 Atlanta)

Entercom Atlanta

Host Morning Drive- Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Julie Rose (Top of Mind w/ Julie Rose)

BYU Radio

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Kathryn Barnes (Santa Barbara Morning Edition/All Things Considered)

KCRW

Producer – Noncommercial [Radio – Local]

Katie Neal (Middays on New York’s Country 94.7)

Entercom New York

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL)

WMAL

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major – Morning [Radio – Local]

Meghan Lane (95.1 WAPE’s The Big Ape Morning Mess)

Cox Media Group

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Nancy Wilson (WHKO FM)

Cox Media Group

Host – Morning Drive – Small Market [Radio – Local]

Rebekah Maroun (Bex) (Matty In The Morning)

iheartmedia

Producer – Commercial [Radio – Local]

Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)

iHeartMedia

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Local]

Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)

iHeartMedia

Talk Show [Radio – Local]

Starving for Perfection

WTOP-FM

Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]

RADIO LOCAL STUDENT HONOREES

Brittany McGowan (Women Surfers Fundraise In Honor Of Feamle Surfing Icon)

Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Host/Personality

Eli Finkelson (A League of Our Own – Single Moms Share & Inspire)

Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Talk Show

Julia Presti (A League of Our Own – Fearless Female Firefighters)

Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Public Affairs

Karina Gonzalez (KUNR Public Radio & Noticiero Móvil)

University of Nevada, Reno

Interview Feature

Madison Bristowe (Cityscape:Back to the Garden, Remembering Woodstock)

WFUV / Fordham University

Producer

Marian Mohamed (The barrier between us is breaking: How politics brought my mom and me closer)

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

News Feature

INTERACTIVE MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES

Eliot Schiaparelli (Around My Block)

WFUV / Fordham University

Original Online Programming

Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics: Women in the Room)

WFUV / Fordham University

Podcast