‘Good Omens’ Stars Discuss Their Pandemic Boredom In Phone Call Clip Written By Neil Gaiman

You’re not the only one getting a tad stir-crazy from the pandemic lockdown. Apparently, even the damned and divine have their issues.

The demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) from Amazon’s Good Omens have reunited for a quick telephone conversation that they shared with us on YouTube. The two friends, who are now accustomed to life on Earth as representatives of Heaven and Hell, are talking through their current pandemic situations in an audio-only clip, which was written by series co-creator Neil Gaiman.

The six-episode TV show was produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia, also had a supporting cast including Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, the leader of the forces of hell, Josie Lawrence as 17th century witch Agnes Nutter, who predicted all of this, Adria Arjona as Anathema Device, Nutter’s descendant who helps Crowley and Aziraphale save the world, Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, Miranda Richardson as part-time medium Madame Tracy, Mireille Enos as War, one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse and Yusuf Gatewood as Famine, another Four Horseman of the Apocalypse.