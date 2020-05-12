UK Indie Financier Goldfinch Launches TVOD Streaming Service Birdbox

UK indie producer-financier Goldfinch has launched UK streaming platform BirdBox.Film.

The platform launches with three channels of curated content for TVOD – documentaries, drama and festival favourites – with more channels due to be launched in coming months. Themes will include horror in June, shorts in July and sci-fi in August.

Movies will include James Marsh doc Project Nim, Bryan Cranston starrer Trumbo, Olivier Dahan’s La Ve En Rose, Colin Firth drama A Single Man and Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Founders say that each channel with have 50 titles by summer 2020.

June 12th will see the exclusive digital premiere of the The Ascent, directed by Tom Paton, after its premiere at FrightFest 2019. For the shorts, Chris Turner’s Running Man will be first up, starring Raff Law and produced by Sadie Frost and Goldfinch.

The creators says the shorts channel “will reward the younger filmmakers who provide content, with funds to market their short, and the opportunity to have their concept reviewed and developed by the First Flights team in Goldfinch”.

Phil McKenzie, COO of Goldfinch, said, “BirdBox.Film adds a key direct distribution function to Goldfinch, which is totally in tune with the digital viewing habits of our modern audiences. Whilst our business plan is focused on the UK initially, the technology also gives us the opportunity to expand into other territories, and provide a white label service to festivals, markets, distributors and media companies. The platform also adds to Goldfinch’s vision of supplying a holistic package of

services to content creators to finance, produce and monetise their ideas.”