‘God’s Own Country’ Director Says Film Has Been “Censored” On Amazon Prime

Francis Lee, the UK filmmaker whose 2017 romantic feature God’s Own Country was a breakout indie hit, has claimed that his film has been “censored” on Amazon Prime U.S..

The Brit took to twitter to say that the version available was “not the film I intended or made” and that he was asking Amazon to investigate. He later posted a follow-up tweet suggesting that it was the intimate sex scenes in the film – which depicts a relationship between a young farmer played by Josh O’Connor (now of The Crown fame) and a migrant worker played by Alec Secăreanu – that had been altered against his wishes.

“I’m interested if any of you have evidence of @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime USA) censoring naked women or intimate/sex scenes within heterosexual stories on their streaming service? Or if they just censor queer stories?” Lee wrote.

Deadline has asked Amazon for clarity on the situation.

God’s Own Country debuted at Sundance in 2017, winning the world cinema directing prize. It went on to be BAFTA nominated and secure a U.S. release with Orion Pictures.

Lee recently directed the Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan romance Ammonite, which was expected to debut at Cannes this year before the fest was cancelled by coronavirus.

Here are Lee’s tweets:

Dear friends in USA, God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back ❤️ — Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) May 20, 2020