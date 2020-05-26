‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Series Based On Lisbeth Salander Character In Works At Amazon

Amazon has put in development Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, a series revolving around the Lisbeth Salander character based on the books by Steig Larsson, Deadline has confirmed. The project will be a co-production between Amazon Studios and Left Bank Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures TV.

Based on the Larsson books, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will take the iconic and much-loved character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today’s world – with a new setting, new characters, and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation, according to Amazon.

Harries, founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, will executive produce along with Rob Bullock. No talent is yet attached.

Lisbeth Salander is the lead character in Larsson’s award-winning Millennium series. Salander first appeared in the 2005 novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She reappeared in its sequels: The Girl Who Played with Fire (2006), The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest (2007), The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2015), The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye (2017) and The Girl Who Lived Twice (2019). The books have sold more than 100 million copies combined worldwide.

Salander has been portrayed on film by Noomi Rapace as an adult and by Tehilla Blad as a child in the Swedish film trilogy based on the first three books. Salander was then played by Rooney Mara in the 2011 American adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and most recently by Claire Foy in the 2018 film adaptation of The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Variety was first to report the news.