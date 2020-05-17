German Soccer Returns From COVID-19 Lockdown, Scores Record High Ratings For Fox

The return of Bundesliga soccer from COVID-19 lockdown (in an empty arena) hit a record high with its Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke matchup with a .33, marking the best metered market rating ever for a Bundesliga telecast on FS1.

In the match, Dortmund beat Schalke, 4-0. On Sunday, Fox Sports released the following in the top five available markets: Cincinnati .91, Philadelphia .75, Washington DC .71, Kansas City .67 and Tampa .64.

In the second matchup, Borussia Moenchengladbach defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 and the game earned .21, the second best metered for a Bundesliga game on FS1. The top five available markets were as follows: Kansas City .67, Cincinnati .47, Washington DC .46, Tampa .45 and Portland .41.