German Production Crew Say They Will Only Return To Work Under “Safe Conditions”

A collective of Germany’s film and TV industry crew guilds, led by the German Society of Cinematographers, have outlined the coronavirus preventative measures they say will need to be taken for them to return to work on set.

The Guild says its members should only resume production if “safe conditions” are provided including producers guaranteeing necessary proactive equipment (masks, visors, disinfection liquids) are available, paying for a hygiene specialist to be present, and putting daily testing in place for both actors and crew.

A rep of the Guild told Deadline that by law producers were responsible for the safety of their employees and that, in the current climate, that covered these coronavirus preventative measures. They added that they were yet to receive a response from producers orgs since sending them the conditions last week.

Also backing the terms are the Association of German Actors, the German Association of TV Camera Operators, the German Association of Film Editors, the German Association of Lighting & Grip Department, the German Association of Film Sound Professionals, and the German Stunt Association.

Alongside the guidelines drawn up by the German guilds, there is also the new Work Safety Standard provided by the Federal Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs, and the Basic Safety Rules provided by the European Film Commission Network, to be consulted.

“We want to shoot under safe conditions,” the Guild emphasized in a statement.

The full catalogue of guidelines is available here (in German), below are key requirements that it outlines.