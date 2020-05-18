George Lopez Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

George Lopez is coming to Netflix with his first comedy special on the streamer. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half premieres June 30 on Netflix.

Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, in George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half, Lopez humorously explores race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. The special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and more.

Lopez created, executive produced starred in comedy series George Lopez, which aired for six seasons on ABC. He recently starred in comedy special George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C., filmed at the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, which aired on HBO. On the film side, Lopez will next be seen with Bobby Soto, Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parilla in The Tax Collector, an indie thriller written and directed by David Ayer.