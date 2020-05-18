Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UK Broadcasters & Producers Join Forces To Publish Coronavirus Safety Guidelines

Got A Tip? Tip Us

George Lopez Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

George Lopez
Netflix

George Lopez is coming to Netflix with his first comedy special on the streamer. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half premieres June 30 on Netflix.

Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, in George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half, Lopez humorously explores race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. The special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and more.

Lopez created, executive produced starred in comedy series George Lopez, which aired for six seasons on ABC. He recently starred in comedy special George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C., filmed at the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, which aired on HBO. On the film side, Lopez will next be seen with Bobby Soto, Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parilla in The Tax Collector, an indie thriller written and directed by David Ayer.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad