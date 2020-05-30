George Floyd Protests Spread Across The Nation, As Minnesota Deploys National Guard

Police officers walk enveloped by teargas in Portland, Friday, March 29, 2020. After hours of largely peaceful demonstrations, violence escalated late Friday in downtown Portland, as hundreds of people gathered to protest the Minneapolis police killing of a black man, George Floyd . (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

The nation’s streets were filled with protesters Friday night, as angry reaction to the death of George Floyd continued to spread to at least 30 major US cities.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday, and a day later activists began protests in that city. Things have since escalated there and elsewhere throughout the nation, with some locations seeing angry people attacking police and damaging cars trapped on freeways. Authorities are bracing for more as the weekend unfolds.

The White House was on lockdown Friday because of an estimated crowd of 200 people who gathered outside its gates. CNN headquarters in Atlanta was vandalized, and in New York City, a police cruiser was set on fire.

Today, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the National Guard has been “fully deployed” to quiet the rampages in Minneapolis, which has seen numerous stores and other establishments looted and vandalized. It was believed to be the first time since World War II that the state guard had been deployed. About 2,500 National Guard personnel will be deployed.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer about George Floyd. It’s become about attacking civil society,” Walz said.

In Southern California, nine protesters were arrested in Fontana, Calif. on Friday after throwing rocks that damaged buildings. The city is located just East of Los Angeles.

In downtown L.A., protesters walked onto the 110 Freeway and sat down to stop traffic. California Highway Patrol shut down the major artery in both directions as authorities worked to clear the gathering.