Minneapolis Officer Who Put His Knee Of George Floyd’s Neck Has Been Arrested

A multi-story affordable housing complex under construction near the Third Precinct, burns on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn. Protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer Monday. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) AP images

The morning after protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station, the officer who put his knee of George Floyd’s neck as been arrested, according to AP. CNN confirms via the Minneapolis department of public safety. In footage of the arrest, Floyd pleaded to officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Floyd Screamed, “I can’t breathe!” before he slowly stopped moving.

This after the third night of protests, which sometimes turned violent, and which have spread beyond Minneapolis.

