George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Jodie Foster & Others Headline All-Star Fundraiser For MPTF’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Jodie Foster and Pierce Brosnan headline an all-star fundraiser next week to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Hosted by Tom Bergeron and Yvette Nicole Brown, the one-night-only virtual event will stream at 6 p.m. PT May 15 on MPTF’s YouTube page.

Tom Bergeron and Yvette Nicole Brown Shutterstock

The one-hour “We All Play Our Part” salute to Hollywood and its workers also will also include personal stories, music, comedy and messages of thanks from Kris Jenner, Ray Romano, Wanda Sykes, Ken Jeong, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Daisy Fuentes, Taye Diggs, Valorie Kondos Field, Ming-Na Wen, Brad Garrett, Jay Roach, Jay Ellis and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, Richard Marx, Leslie Odom Jr., Brad Paisley and Rachel Platten are slated to perform.

“We see a need and we fill it” is the MPTF’s motto. “Mary Pickford said this about MPTF in 1921 and it remains true today,” said MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher. “MPTF remains fully committed to its mission of helping our entertainment community in their time of need. Today, we are all coming together to support those members of our industry workforce who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related issues.”

In addition to its own Emergency Relief Fund, MPTF also helps administer the COVID-19 relief funds of SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the DGA, Netflix, ViacomCBS, the Comedy Store, Westworld, and Cast & Crew.