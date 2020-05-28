Questions Raised Over Pricey Connect Forum That Falsely Touted George & Amal Clooney, Charlize Theron Participation

UPDATE: This Connect virtual summit is looking fishier and fishier. Just confirmed through his rep that neither Matthew McConaughey nor his wife Camila Alves knew their names were being used to promote this virtual Connect summit, either.

EXCLUSIVE: Here is an odd one I’m trying to get to the bottom of. George Clooney tells Deadline he was upset to find that his and wife Amal Clooney were touted as “keynote speakers” participants in Connect, a two-day virtual Event that neither he not Amal, or Charlize Theron for that matter were even aware of and I’m trying to find out if other participants like Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves, Steph and Ayesha Curry, and Ashton Kutcher were either.

The forum used their names to tout a pricey program offering “early bird special” prices of between $399 (escalating to $999) and $1199 (escalating to $1799) for a virtual event with a gift bag, exclusive access to sessions, morning yoga sessions and lunch/dinner with celebrity chef Curtis Stone. I’ve confirmed that while Theron was initially on the invite, she knew nothing of it either. Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively were also listed but now are no longer on the list, and Clooney was told after bracing organizers that they exited over a scheduling conflict. The event takes place later this month.

Clooney engages often in charitable endeavors, but was surprised to learn from a phone call from a friend that he and Amal were listed in original announcements about this event, something he had never heard of.

Said Clooney: “There are ads running claiming that Amal and I will be participating in the Thrive Philanthropy’s Connect Summit. We Have never heard of this summit and have never been approached to be part of a charity that is charging 399.00 for people to participate. When we contacted the company in charge they said it was a mistake and would take our names off. I then asked them who else on the list of people in the ad will not be participating. They told us Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. They didn’t respond about Charlize Theron. We don’t know whether this charity is what it says it is and was just duped by a booking agency or whether there is something more nefarious involved. The best antiseptic is sunlight, and in the interest of protecting the public and the many important charitable organisations we hope that this situation will be rigorously investigated.”

Calls to organizers weren’t returned, so far. Yesterday they removed the names of the Clooneys, Reynolds & Lively, and Theron after Clooney braced organizers on how something like this could happen. He made it clear that he wasn’t looking to harm a worthy charity and acknowledged there could have been missteps taken by some of the organizers. But it is incredulous to include big stars who aren’t even aware of an event they are tied to. The Clooneys, who’ve personally donated $1 million to charitable causes since the coronavirus pandemic hit, are sensitive to making sure that charities seeking money are doing the right thing, something that didn’t always happen after 9/11.

A press release on the event dated yesterday said touting the summit said it was organized by Thrive Philanthropy — touted as “the world’s leading philanthropy organization that’s changing the way philanthropic efforst will be in this new world we are living in.” Organizers said the event “will feature the who’s who in the non-profit and philanthropy circuit, including keynote speakers who include Matthew McConaughey, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, George and Amal Clooney, Ashton Kutcher, Charlize Theron, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Camilla Alves, and Julie Cordua,” with a list of other philanthropists. The organizer is Thrive Philanthropy, “a boutique consulting firm working with some of the leading non-profit organizations in the world as well as providing advisory services to private foundations, nation states and corporations. We work hand in hand with our clients to deliver integrated, collaborative and efficient solutions to some of the most common and the most complex problems.”