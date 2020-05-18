‘Gentefied’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has picked up an eight-episode second season of its half-hour Latinx dramedy Gentefied, from Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the duo behind Sundance darling Gente-fied: The Digital Series, and Macro.

In celebration of the renewal, Gentefied‘s cast and creators will reunite for a live virtual table read, hosted by George Lopez, on Wednesday, May 20 on Netflix is a Joke YouTube channel. They’ll be raising awareness for Proyecto Pastoral, a nonprofit in Boyle Heights that is addressing the impacts of COVID-19 on the low income families and residents they serve in the Boyle Heights community.

Created by Chicano first-gen writers Lemus and Chávez, Gentefied is a half-hour dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital series of the same name. Described as a badass bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, Gentefied follows three Mexican-American cousins who struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop. Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the Spanglish dramedy navigates important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents. But most importantly, Gentefied settles once and for all how to pronounce Latinx.

Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosio star.

Lemus and Chávez executive produce with Charles D. King (Mudbound) of Macro, America Ferrera (Superstore) of Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg (Ugly Betty) of Yellow Brick Road, Kim Roth (Inside Man) and Aaliyah Williams (Gente-fied: The Digital Series).