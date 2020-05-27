Gaming Superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Announces ‘Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite’ Competition

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is the most recognizable professional gamer in the world.

On Wednesday, Blevins announced Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite, a live competition series featuring 60 of the world’s best Fortnite players and gaming personalities. Confirmed participants, including Nick Eh 30, Bugha, Ewok, NateHill, Reverse2K, will be competing for a share of a $400,000 prize pool.

The series kicks off on May 28 at www.mixer.com/Ninja.

Each streamer will be filmed in the safety of their own home and on their platform of choice. Fans will be able to watch and interact with the competitors over the course of six online tournaments through July. Popular competitive Fortnite casters BallaTW and MonsterDface will provide live commentary for each competition.

Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite is the first Mixer series produced by Ninja. (Ninja left his 14 million Twitch followers behind last year for an exclusive streaming deal with Microsoft’s Mixer platform.) The show is a collaboration between Ninja and his management team, Loaded.

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways,” said Ninja. “Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”

New episodes will air Thursdays at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET.