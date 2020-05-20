‘Game Of Thrones’ Alums Peter Dinklage & Jason Momoa Pair For Legendary’s Max Barbakow-Directed ‘Good Bad & Undead’

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has closed a deal for Max Barbakow to direct Good Bad & Undead, with Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa making deals to star and produce the action adventure. The film is based on an original idea by Mark Swift & Damian Shannon.

Dinklage and Momoa starred in Game of Thrones, bookending as major male influences for Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen. Barbakow is coming off the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-starrer Palm Springs which set the Sundance Film Festival acquisition record in a $22 million deal by NEON and Hulu last January.

Max Barbakow Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In Good Bad & Undead, Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a Vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the Vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the Vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them. The intent is Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.

Before the record setter Palm Springs, the director/writer from Santa Barbara directed the dark comedy The Duke that premiered at Tribeca and wrote and directed Mommy, I’m A Bastard!, an autobiographical documentary. He is represented by UTA and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Dinklage, who won four Emmys for his Game of Thrones work, recently signed on for Last Sons Of America. His other credits include My Dinner with Hervé, Avengers: Infinity War and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Dinklage will produce this with David Ginsberg through their production company Estuary Films. Dinklage is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.

Momoa will next be seen as Duncan Idaho in Legendary’s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve. He recently finished production on Netflix’s Sweet Girls, and he most recently starred in the billion dollar grosser Aquaman which became the biggest DC title ever, and the series See for Apple TV+ and Frontier for Netflix. He is represented by WME.

Swift and Shannon’s credits include an untitled horror project that Sam Raimi is directing and they wrote the hit films Friday The 13th, and Freddy Vs. Jason. They are represented by McKuin Frankel Whitehead.