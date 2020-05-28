Gal Gadot-Led ‘Hedy Lamarr’ Series From Sarah Treem Moves To Apple From Showtime

Gal Gadot-led Hedy Lamarr, an eight-episode limited series, from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, The Handmaid’s Tale producer Warren Littlefield and Endeavor Content, has moved to Apple from Showtime with a straight-to-series order.

The project had been in development at Showtime since August 2019, but never received a series order. Per Apple, the series will follow the incredible life-story of the Hollywood glamour girl, played by Gadot, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.

The notion for the historical drama originated from Gadot and her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano (My Dearest Fidel), who then partnered with Littlefield and Treem, the latter of whom created the series.

In addition to Gadot and Treem, Hedy Lamarr will be executive produced by Littlefield and Katie Robbins (The Affair). Gadot and Varsano will produce through their Pilot Wave production company. Adam Haggiag (Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story) and Alexandra Dean (Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story) will serve as co-producers, with Hedy Lamarr’s children Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca consulting on the series. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.