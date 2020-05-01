‘G.I. Joe’ Sequel In Development With ‘Seberg’ Scribes

Deadline has confirmed that Seberg writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse are writing a G.I. Joe universe sequel for Paramount which will further expand the IP, and build upon, upcoming spinoff Snake Eyes. That movie is due out on Oct. 23.

G.I. and Transformers franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is returning to produce with Hasbro’s division, Allspark Pictures.

Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding stars in the title role of Snake Eyes, a commando-ninja who was burnt in action (hence why he’s fully glad in black) and is left mute. He is the brother to the Cobra-serving ninja Storm Shadow, who is also his adversary. Robert Schwentke directs the spionoff to the $678M-global grossing franchise.

Seberg, which starred Kristen Stewart as the Fed-hunted French New Wave Civil Rights activist, made its worldwide premiere at Venice last year and was released by Amazon in arthouse making $434K.