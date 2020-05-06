FX Picks Up B.J. Novak Half-Hour Anthology To Series; Guest Cast Includes Lucas Hedges & Jon Bernthal

FX Networks has ordered the first installment of the Untitled B.J. Novak Project (fka Platform), a half-hour anthological series, written, directed and executive produced by The Office alum.

The project, which features a different cast in each self-contained episode, is described an anthological television series that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. The network is not providing further specifics on characters or plot lines.

Underscoring the show’s unusual, experimental nature, FX last summer ordered a two-episode pilot. As Deadline reported at the time, the two episodes were said to be very different in tone — one is more dramatic, tackling a tough subject, and the other more comedic, with a small animation element.

The two-part pilot will now serve as the first two episodes of the series, from FX Productions.

The first episode stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, Brendan Francis Scannell, among others. The second episode stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges, and more.

“We have been admirers of B.J. Novak for a long time,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “We loved his creative twist on the anthology format, and he delivered on two phenomenal episodes. We are looking forward to going into production on the rest of the season and supporting BJ’s ambitious vision for this project.”

Novak was a writer, executive producer, director and played Ryan Howard on The Office, which aired from 2005-13 on NBC. He recently served as executive producer, writer, director and recurred as Jamie on fellow Office alum Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project.

“Thrilled, excited, humbled — these are the words in every press release, and I can’t believe how much I actually mean them,” Novak said. “This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can’t wait to get started.”