Frontières Unveils 13 Genre Projects For 2020 Online Cannes Showcase

Genre industry initiative Frontières has unveiled the titles taking part in its 2020 Cannes showcase, which this year will be held online as part of the Marché du Film’s digital incarnation.

Presented by the Montreal fest Fantasia and the Marché on June 25, the event involves a buyers’ showcase featuring six projects recently completed or in post, and proof of concept presentations of a further eight early-stage projects.

Among those selected os the XYZ and AMP repped The Paper Tigers, female-driven and directed werewolf thriller Bloodthirsty from the producer of Harpoon, and Rules For Werewolves starring Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard.

Access to the showcases will be available to professionals accredited to this year’s Marche, as well as select industry representatives invited by Frontières organizers. There are also networking events planned.

Here’s the full list of projects.

BUYERS’ SHOWCASE

BLOODTHIRSTY (Canada)

Director: Amelia Moses

Producer: Michael Peterson (775 Media Corp), Wendy Hill-Tout (Voice Pictures)

BREEDER (Denmark)

Director: Jens Dahl

Producer: Amalie Lyngbo Quist, Maria Møller Christoffersen (Beo Starling)

Sales Agent: Level K

IO SONO VERA (VERA DE VERDAD) (Italy/Chile)

Director: Beniamino Catena Producer: Simone Gandolfo (Macaia Film), Karina Jury (Atomica)

KRATT (Estonia)

Director: Rasmus Merivoo

Producer: Tõnu Hiielaid, Rain Rannu (Tallifornia)

THE PAPER TIGERS (USA)

Director: Tran Quoc Bao

Producer: Michael Velasquez, Al’n Duong, Yuji Okumoto, Dan Gildark (Beimo Films)

Sales Agent: XYZ Films & AMP International

THE RETREAT (Canada)

Director: Pat Mills

Producers: Alyson Richards (Outside Line Studio), Lauren Grant (Clique Pictures)

PROOF OF CONCEPT PRESENTATION

THE CHANGE (United Kingdom)

Director: Jennifer Handorf

Producers: Jen Handorf (Dark Matter Films), Alex Bentley (AB Plus Films)

Sales Agent: MPI

COMING SOON (Canada)

Director: Ante Kovac

Producers: Lauren Grant (Clique Pictures), Daniel Bekerman (Scythia Films), Rory Halsall (Santa Carla Films), Dave Huakoc, Daniel Quinn (levelFILM)

Sales Agent: Altitude Film Sales

DOGMAN (Argentina/Peru)

Director: Tamae Garateguy

Producer: Silvia Rodriguez (Tedigoque Producciones), Melissa Cordero (Lunática Films)

FINGERNAIL (Israel)

Director: Boaz Armoni

Producers: Yoav Roeh (Gum Films)

IN HER HEAD (Russia/Lebanon/Georgia/France/Lithuania)

Director: Maria Ivanova

Producer: Maria Ivanova, Olga Erofeeva (Scoop Production)

THE OCCUPANT (Netherlands)

Director: Hugo Keijzer

Producers: Maurice Schutte (HAA! Films), Raymond van der Kaaij (Revolver Amsterdam)

RULES FOR WEREWOLVES (Canada/USA)

Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

Producers: Peter Harvey (Peter Harvey Productions Inc.), Kelly Williams, Jonathan Duffy (Ten Acre Films)