Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Wins The Demo Wars For Fox

On a rerun heavy night, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown raised its arms in victory, scoring an 0.6 to outpace its somewhat lackluster competition and allow Fox to cop the overall network bragging rights.

The SmackDown featured the return of AJ Styles to the Blue Brand, and Styles won his first-round match against Shinsuke Nakamura to advance in the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

The only other non-rerun programming was a new Masters of Illusion on The CW, which came in at an 0.1 in the 8 PM slot.

A rerun of crime drama Blue Bloods on CBS had the night’s largest total audience, while an encore of NBC’s Dateline was the runner-up in demos at 0.5 for adults 18-49, shooting up to an 0.7 in adults 25-54.