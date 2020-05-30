Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Keeps Swimming To The Top, As ABC And Fox Tie For Network Crown

A rerun-heavy night saw an encore of ABC’s reality show Shark Tank tie for the win in the demo wars and also take home the crown for the largest audience of the night.

Shark Tank scored an 0.6, tied with a new Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown for top honors in demos, but edging wrestling in total audience. Fox and ABC tied for the overall network honors on the evening. Newsmag 20/20 also had a rerun, topping its NBC Dateline rival with an 0.5.

CBS had the special Haircut Night in America, featuring some of the country’s best hairstylists guiding frontline healthcare workers and celebrities through the process of self-maintaining their hair. It came in at an 0.4 as the lead-in to reruns of Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

NBC had an encore telecast of Tuesday’s premiere of World of Dance (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET. Combined with the episode’s original telecast on Tuesday (5.000 million viewers) it had a total viewership of 7.323 million persons. A rebroadcast of game show The Wall was also part of the NBC package, topped with a Dateline rerun.

The CW saw a new Masters of Illusion come in at an 0.1, followed by reruns of Masters of Illusion and Whose Line Is It Anyway?