Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Wins The Demo Wars, As ‘Blue Bloods’ Season Finale Tops Audience Count

As the country moves closer to an economic recovery, the entrepreneurial fires are apparently being stoked in the population. That’s evident as ABC’s Shark Tank was the overall demo winner in the Friday ratings wars.

Shark Tank came in with a solid 0.8, trailed by a repeat episode of 20/20.

But the demo win wasn’t enough for its network to beat the overall audience count victory by CBS police drama Blue Bloods, which had an 0.7 and the night’s largest total audience for its season finale. CBS also saw MacGyver contribute with an 0.6 and Magnum P.I. weigh-in with an 0.7, helping the eye network to the overall victory on the evening.

At NBC, The Blacklist came in at an 0.5, while Dateline NBC had an 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, matching the show’s highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and 25-54 since Dec. 14, 2018.

At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown pinned an 0.5.

The CW finale for Charmed came in with an 0.2, while Dynasty had an 0.1 on the evening.