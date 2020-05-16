Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Season 11 Finale Wins The Evening’s Demo Wars, ABC Takes Network Crown

Business reality show Shark Tank swam off into the sunset Friday night, but managed an overall victory in the demo wars before departing.
The season finale came in at a solid 0.7 and was highlighted by a pitch from The Mad Optimists, a brand that makes all vegan, organic and environment-friendly soaps that can be altered as per the buyer’s needs. The Sharks will be back for a Season 12 in the fall. Time will tell if the soap will as well.
ABC’s 20/20 benefited from the strong lead-in, coming in at an 0.6 to lead the newsmag pack in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+6% – 3.7 million vs. 3.5 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% – 0.6/4 vs. 0.5/3), and 25-54 (+13% – 0.9/4 vs. 0.8/4).
Combined, Shark Tank and 20/20 helped ABC to an overall victory on the night among the networks.
Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist had its season finale hold steady at 0.5, (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET), using a unique hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation: The following Dateline also came in at an 0.5.
CBS came in with two specials, The Greatest Stay-At-Home Videos copping an 0.5, while Bravery & Hope, a seven-day look at frontline action in the pandemic, came in at an 0.3. A rerun of Blue Bloods capped the eye network’s night.
Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in at an 0.5, while The CW saw back-to-back episodes of Dean Cain’s Masters of Illusion both clock in with an 0.1, followed by the 21st Anniversary Special, which also had an 0.1.
