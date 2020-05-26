‘Fresh Off The Boat’ And ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Casts Team For Virtual Table Read Benefit

EXCLUSIVE: The casts of the groundbreaking series Fresh Off The Boat and Kim’s Convenience are uniting for a one-night only special event which will feature the cast members from both shows doing live online table reads of the pilots of their respective shows — the perfect way to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! The virtual event presented in partnership with Seed&Spark is set for May 30 at 6pm PT/9pm ET and will raise funds for Asian non-profit arts organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

Fresh Off the Boat cast members Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen will reunite for the table read while Kim’s Convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power will be digitally present for the event.

The table-reads are free and open to the public. The evening will kick off with Kim’s Convenience and will be followed by Fresh Off the Boat. After the table reads, there will be a joint Q&A with both casts held separately on Zoom for viewers who donated at least $10 to the fundraising campaign.

Viewers will be invited to contribute to two fundraising campaigns in Canadian currency and in U.S. dollars. All funds raised will go to Asian American and Asian Canadian nonprofit arts organizations including the nation’s oldest Asian American theater company East West Players; the media arts collective and presenters of the L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival Visual Communications; and Reel Asian, which presents Toronto’s Reel Asian International Film Festival and the Unsung Voices production workshop.

The table reads will be streamed on Seed & Spark’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The recorded table reads and the fundraising campaigns will continue to be available for two additional weeks after the live performance.

Fresh Off the Boat, which was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, ended its six-season run on ABC in February. The series was the first Asian American-led sitcom on network television since Margaret Cho’s All-American Girl in 1994. Inspired by Eddie Huang’s own life and book of the same name, the sitcom was created for TV by Nahnatchka Khan and followed the Huang family as they moved from DC to Orlando to open a cowboy-themed steakhouse. In case you missed an episode, all six season are available on Hulu for your viewing pleasure.

Based on Ins Choi’s play of the same name, the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience follows the titular Korean family as they run a convenience store (hence the title of the show) in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. The fourth season wrapped its fourth season and has been renewed for two more. The CBC comedy won the 2017 ACTRA Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. And let’s not forget that Kim Convenience star and lead of Marvel’s forthcoming Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Simu Liu appeared in the landmark 100th episode of Fresh Off the Boat.