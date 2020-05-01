Freeform Seeks New Talent Submissions Via Online Video For Future Network Projects

Freeform is holding a virtual talent search to seek out new and up-and-coming talent. The search will run from May 1 to May 8 and requires actors who can play ages 18-25.

The network wants prospective talent to self-record one of four Freeform series monologues available on its casting website and submit their video via upload for consideration. Talent submissions can be considered for future projects at the network.

“At Freeform, we are always looking for up-and-coming actors who have the passion and presence that permeate the screen,” said Elizabeth Boykewich, SVP casting, Freeform. “During this time, we know that many actors are at home looking for new ways to be creative, so we look forward to seeing some inspired submissions from the community.”

The search culminates on May 8, with all submissions due by 7:00 p.m. PT. Applicants must be US citizens at least 18 years-old to submit.